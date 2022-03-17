Paddy's Irish Pub on West Quay getting green for St Patrick's day. Photo / Paul Taylor

St Patrick's day got into full swing in Hawke's Bay despite what some considered a slow start.

Rosie O'Grady's Taradale manager Kieran Cusack said through a bustle of voices and music that he couldn't complain about the crowds they had gotten on St Patrick's Day.

"It isn't going too bad, we've got a decent crowd in."

He said they had a happy hour and live music going all night, along with other "St Patrick's Day shenanigans" for patrons to enjoy.

Punter Kevin Wagg said he had left a bit early from Paddy's Irish Pub on West Quay after being surprised by how quiet it was early in the afternoon.

"I actually said to my wife and a friend I was with that I was really surprised there aren't more people here."

"It looks like they're set up for a big night and I am just thinking maybe with Covid and those types of things people are reluctant to go out at lunch time."

He said he was already returning in the afternoon for a St Patrick's Day work-do.

"I've got my silly green hair on ... I am all ready to party."