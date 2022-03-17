St Patrick's day got into full swing in Hawke's Bay despite what some considered a slow start.
Rosie O'Grady's Taradale manager Kieran Cusack said through a bustle of voices and music that he couldn't complain about the crowds they had gotten on St Patrick's Day.
"It isn't going too bad, we've got a decent crowd in."
He said they had a happy hour and live music going all night, along with other "St Patrick's Day shenanigans" for patrons to enjoy.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Punter Kevin Wagg said he had left a bit early from Paddy's Irish Pub on West Quay after being surprised by how quiet it was early in the afternoon.
"I actually said to my wife and a friend I was with that I was really surprised there aren't more people here."
"It looks like they're set up for a big night and I am just thinking maybe with Covid and those types of things people are reluctant to go out at lunch time."
He said he was already returning in the afternoon for a St Patrick's Day work-do.
"I've got my silly green hair on ... I am all ready to party."