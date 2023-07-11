Bad Habits sought divine guidance at the St Joseph's quiz.

With the weather pretty inclement outside a crowd of more than 100 enjoyed the warmth and hospitality of the Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club for the latest event for St Joseph’s Parish 125th anniversary - a quiz and bingo afternoon.

Thirteen teams – many dressed up – clustered in the upper bar to collectively answer six rounds of 10 questions with the winners rewarded with bottles of beverage.

As with most quizzes, teams could buy up to two answers per round at $2 each and could double their score on one of the rounds for $5.

MC Father Marcus wanted to know who this character is and also its spouse.

Round One started with pictures in a Who Am I and Who is My Partner round ranging from Catherine Middleton to Mickey Mouse and Richie McCaw to Queen Victoria.

Round Two was on Local Dannevirke history such as the date of first European settlement, the first Tararua mayor and the year the Convent was demolished.

Rob's Mob looking like the Blues Brothers, were second.

Round Three asked about food and drink like what grain is bourbon whiskey made from and which country named yoghurt.

After three rounds of questions and a break, the crowd participated in three individual rounds of bingo with prizes awarded for the first completed line and completed house. It was expertly called by Peter Watson with a patter belying his limited experience.

Aristotle harked back to history for help.

Round Four was another picture round – this time Significant Events – in which groups had to name the event, its year, month and location. They included the first moon landing, the sinking of the Wahine and Lorraine Downes winning Miss Universe.

Teams were heads down discussing the answers.

Round Five asked about Music – Which Beatle led the four across the pedestrian crossing on the Abbey Road Cover and the Greek God of Music.

St Vinnies were third and best dressed with clothes from their shop.

Round Six was True-False, - That a black box on a plane is black (F), and an octopus has three hearts (T).

Winners of the St Joseph's Church 125th Jubilee Quiz: The Book Buddies.

The afternoon ended with the winners being Book Buddies, second Rob’s Mob and third St Vinnies who also won the best dressed.

Great raffles made it an even better afternoon which was thoroughly enjoyed by all, MC Father Marcus’s humour a major factor.

The Parish finishes the celebrations with double mass on October 14-15, which is the actual birthday.