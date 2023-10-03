Captain Hook and his crew.

Last month, St Anthony’s School in Pahiatua put on a production of Peter Pan at the Regent Theatre.

St Anthony’s SchoolYear 8 student Henry Anderson reviews the production.

Peter Pan is a classic show known by many across the globe!

St Anthony’s Primary School Pahiatua has put on an excellent performance, with its own special twist.

This show was performed at the Regent Theatre, Pahiatua.

Peter Pan and crew about to fly off on adventures.

On September 13 and 14, crowds of around 100 people piled into the sold-out theatre. Tickets were free of charge, although the school encouraged a small food donation which would later be donated to the Tararua Trust.

For those who don’t know the plot of Peter Pan, it covers the fictional story of a boy who won’t grow up. He takes a few London children to a magical place called Neverland where many adventures are soon to be had.

With auditions beginning at the start of term three, over eight weeks of work was put into this elaborate production.

Our principal Marg Hyslop took on the difficult job of director to a large cast of 117 students.

Our Year 7 and Year 8 class took on the lead roles.

Peter Pan was very convincingly portrayed as an arrogant boy by Angus Gardiner, and of course there was also loveable villain Captain James Hook, played by our very own George Eder.

The crocs await.

The show was very well received by our audience and the auditorium was filled with laughter and applause.

All of us at St Anthony’s appreciated all the love and support we received. We would just like to say a huge thank you to all who supported this show. There is no way we could have done this without all your support.