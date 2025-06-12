Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

Spotlight on indicating and other driving ills: Wyn Drabble

Hawkes Bay Today
4 mins to read

We need another campaign to show the correct indication procedure at roundabouts, writes Wyn Drabble.

We need another campaign to show the correct indication procedure at roundabouts, writes Wyn Drabble.

Opinion

Wyn Drabble is a teacher of English, writer, public speaker and musician. He is based in Hawke’s Bay.

The Automobile Association has recently republished the most common dangerous driving habits of Kiwis.

Surprise, surprise, they are the same as usual. They are rules we just can’t seem to follow:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today