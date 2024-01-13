Sport Hawke's Bay chief executive Ryan Hambleton (left) and its chairman Graeme Taylor at Frimley Park.

Sport Hawke’s Bay’s new chief executive Ryan Hambleton has been given the role he says he has been working toward for more than a decade.

Sport Hawke’s Bay chairman Graeme Taylor said the board promoted a leader from within the organisation as a replacement for Mark Aspden, who steps down after eight years at the end of this month.

“Ryan provides a seamless transition in stepping up to the role; he is very well-respected by his colleagues with our regional partners, as well as by our lead funding partner Sport New Zealand, which had already identified him as a future leader.”

“We had overwhelming interest in the role, but Ryan impressed the board with the direction he wants to take the organisation: building the influence of Sport Hawke’s Bay within the sport, recreation and wellbeing sectors and ultimately getting more people active.”

Born and bred in Hawke’s Bay, Hambleton has been with the regional sports trust since 2015, firstly as its commercial manager and more recently as the general manager, responsible for managing key relationships with Sport New Zealand, councils and funding partners as well as managing the play, active recreation and sports team.

Hambleton said the promotion was particularly special, being “home-grown”, and it’s a role he aspired to fill when his career in sports administration started with Sport Wellington in 2013.

He has recently had experience as a chief executive, serving as interim CE for the Hawke’s Bay Regional Sports Park in 2023.

“This is a role I have been working towards for over a decade, as I’ve always wanted to make a positive impact in a leadership role in Hawke’s Bay and am honoured to be leading a key regional organisation that supports our communities to get more active, more often.”

“It has also been great to work alongside Mark, who has been a great leader and empowered leadership from within the organisation. I am thrilled that the board has appointed me to the role, and it provides consistency going forward both for staff, but also with our partners in the community.”

“I’m also very keen to take the organisation to a new level to ensure Sport Hawke’s Bay is regarded as an influential partner with councils, health organisations and the play, active recreation and sports sector.

“There are many challenges we face as a region, especially since [Cyclone Gabrielle]. We need to make sure all people of all ages, ethnicities and communities in Hawke’s Bay have opportunities to participate in play, active recreation and sports.”

Sport Hawke’s Bay is primarily funded through partnerships with territorial authorities, community funders, sponsors, Sport New Zealand and Te Whatu Ora – Te Matau a Māui Hawke’s Bay.