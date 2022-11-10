Splash Planet is set to re-open for the 2022 summer season on November 14. Photo / supplied

Nothing says summer in Hawke's Bay more than Splash Planet, and on Monday, Splash Planet re-opens after being closed last summer due to Covid restrictions.

While the water park is one of Hastings's most popular spots over the summer, the district's other outdoor pools are set to open for the summer from November 28.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was fantastic to have Splash Planet up and running this year.

"Having the country's only aquatic-themed park in Hastings is a great drawcard for both locals and visitors and in recent years we've seen record numbers coming to enjoy the rides, slides and atmosphere," she said.

Hazlehurst explained that it was hard not to re-open the facility last year, but the risks were just too significant.

"It's wonderful that things are different this year, and we can once again welcome everyone back," the mayor said.

From November 14 until February 6, Splash Planet will be open seven days a week from 10am to 5.30pm and then will only be open on the weekends until March 26.

For more information, go to www.splashplanet.co.nz and to find out about the discounted club card on offer to all Hawke's Bay residents.

Outdoor pools at Frimley and Havelock North are re-opening, and lane swimming is available during opening hours.

The outdoor areas are also opening at the Flaxmere and Clive swimming centres.

At all four of these Aquatics Hastings pools, reduced entry prices are available for senior swimmers thanks to the support of Royston Health Trust and Hastings District Council.

The "Super Swim" $1 entry price has been offered at both Flaxmere Pool and Clive War Memorial Pool since 2019 and will now also be available for the summer pools when they open on November 28.

There will also be a discounted price for SuperGold cardholders from the standard fee of $3.50.

Hastings District Council aquatics manager Tom Page said maintaining a good level of physical activity was critical for ongoing health, well-being, independence and quality of life for Hawke's Bay's growing population of older people.

He explained water is the perfect medium for this through swimming, water walking or other water-based activities.

"We also know that affordability is an issue for many seniors, so if we can reduce costs, one of the key barriers is minimised. We look forward to welcoming SuperGold cardholders to the pools to enjoy a swim in the sunshine this summer."

The HDC aquatics manager wants to thank the team at the Royston Heath Trust for supporting this important initiative.

Royston Health Trust chair Jacqui Gray said the trust was delighted to be able to support a programme that enabled the district's older population to keep active and enjoy a swim at one of their local pools.