The artist behind Hastings’ new Apple Core sculpture, Fish Aberadi, explained the ideas behind his new sculpture and how it relates to the wider Hawke’s Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

Those walking around the Hastings CBD may have noticed the ever-turning, towering wooden apple core glowing down Heretaunga St East.

Hawke’s Bay sculpture artist Fish Aberadi has spent an estimated 300 hours or more on his latest sculpture, titled Apple Core. Abreadi is proud to show off his work.

Built out of solid and durable 1930s recycled matai from the Willams and Kettle building in Ahuriri, the sculpture is not only beautiful but should stand the test of time.

Fish Aberadi’s Apple Core sculpture lifted into place by a crane on Heretaunga St East. Photo / Warren Buckland

The majority of the apple was created by Aberadi himself. However local metalwork artist Glen Colechin made the copper stem and leaf and local engineer Dan Simmons helped with the corten steel base and the engineering that makes the giant apple core continuously rotate.

While it may look good, there is more to this Apple Core than meets the eye.

Aberadi said while creating the apple he was also going on a journey himself, focusing on his core self, physically and emotionally.

While the apple core made sense as a metaphor for Aberadi’s core self, the apple also has a strong connection to Hawke’s Bay, which the artist thought would make it a good public art piece.

Fish Aberadi said while he was a little nervous about getting his Apple Core in place it was easier than it looked. Photo / Warren Buckland

This became even more true for Aberadi once he had driven through Pakowhai after Cyclone Gabrielle to attend a training course and Google Maps took him down a random street off of the busy road which went deeper into the devastation from the flooding and in a new level he hadn’t seen.

From this, the artist saw his apple core idea linking with wider Hawke’s Bay.

“It was like wow, there is all this going on in the outskirts and much like an apple core Hawke’s Bay had lost its fleshy goodness but still has a strong core with seeds for regrowth,” said Aberadi.

While Aberadi chose to channel his personal metaphor through the project he said he is also “openhearted to the idea that people of Hawke’s Bay may find familiarity, comfort and inspiration in the work that is much bigger than simply myself”.

Hawke’s Bay sculpture artist Fish Aberadi installing his Apple Core public art piece. Photo / Warren Buckland

Now that Apple Core has been on display on Heretaunga St East for a few weeks many people have stopped and watched the art spin. The spin captivates some people who stand there for minutes at a time.

Aberadi said he has had really good feedback from the public so far and added that everyone he has spoken with has enjoyed the art installation.

Apple Core is on display until mid-July, after which Aberadi said he isn’t sure where it will go, however, he said the Hastings District Council is interested in buying the piece to keep it on display for everyone to see.

An HDC spokesperson confirmed the council is considering purchasing the art piece, and is currently in discussions with the artist.

If you like Aberadi’s work and want to keep up to date with what he is doing next you can follow him on Facebook and Instagram.

To get in contact with Aberadi about sculptural work:

Email: fishaberadi@gmail.com

Phone: 0274 647 264







