Speedway buffs are revisiting the memories and the history to see if a precedent has been set with three generations of the O’Brien family having started in a superstocks race at Napier’s Meeanee Speedway on Saturday night.

The three-generational superstocks line-up at Meeanee Speedway on Saturday night, from left Regan O’Brien, dad Chris O’Brien and son Kairyn. Photo / Supplied.

The big moment came when 65-year-old granddad Chris O’Brien, lined-up in car 52b, the car of 44-year-old son Regan, who started in 25b, the usual car of 27-year-old grandson Kairyn, who started in 29b, borrowed from fellow racer Matt Demanser.

Regan O’Brien reckoned it was about 24 years ago that he last raced against his dad. Until Saturday night he hadn’t raced in over a decade. but, despite being on the receiving end of some of the tactics in the 14-car race, was soon thinking of getting back into a car of his own again.

When it comes to racing, it doesn’t matter who the rival is, with Regan admitting to putting his dad into the fence close to the end.

As a result Regan was able to push through for 4th place, Kairyn was 6th, and granddad Chris was 7th.

It showed nothing much had changed over the years, with Regan saying as he tried to recall when he would have last raced his father: “One of the last times I think I took him out to win the race.”

Chris O’Brien started racing when he was 17, in the footsteps of an uncle, and stuck to streetstocks. He last raced, he estimated, about 14 years ago.

Regan rang last week and offered him the chance to race his car on the night. While Regan helped with infield roving-mic commentary he grabbed the chance to race superstocks for the first time, having two races on the programme before the big match, with a slightly different recollection of the final stages, and being “put into the wall”.

“On those things they’ve got a left-foot brake,” he said. “I knew Regan and Kairyn were behind me. I forgot to hit the brakes.”

In the true spirit of the game, he said: “I’m not finished yet.”

Meanwhile, the family awaits the arrival of his great-grandchild, another generation possibly already destined for a lifetime in stockcar racing and speedway. With the little one due this week, expectant granddad Regan reckons the imminent arrival is stuck “at the pit-gates”.

The season at Meeanee ends with the Superstock Autumn Nationals on April 27.

