Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Speedway: Napier racer makes history, winning USA National Open final

Doug Laing
By
3 mins to read
Bradley Wilson-Dean, pictured on the right in a previous race, has roared his way into US history on the speedway track. Photo / Getty

Bradley Wilson-Dean, pictured on the right in a previous race, has roared his way into US history on the speedway track. Photo / Getty

A Hawke’s Bay racer has scored one of New Zealand’s biggest triumphs in international speedway this century by winning the USA National Open final.

Born in Hastings and in father and fellow racer Darrin Wilson’s

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today