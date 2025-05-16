Advertisement
Speed limit on Napier-Taupō state highway going back to 100km/h next week

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
A section of State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō before the speed limit was lowered to 80km/h in February 2022. It will revert to 100km/h next Thursday. Photo / NZME

Maximum speed limits on State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō will be back to 100km/h next Thursday.

The limit had been lowered to 80km/h amid public debate in 2022.

NZTA Waka Kotahi announced on Friday that the higher limit will be reinstated between 100m west of the SH5/Waipunga Rd intersection, near Eskdale, and 1km southeast of the SH5/Matea Rd, near Rangitāiki.

A spokesperson said the change is being made “as required by the Setting of Speed Limits Rule 2024 which legalises the Government’s expectation that speed limits on New Zealand’s roads will be managed in a way that supports economic growth, boosts productivity, and enables people to get to where they are going quickly and safely”.

Earlier in the year, the NZTA consulted to understand support levels for retaining the 80km/h speed limits through the rural settlements of Tarawera and Te Pōhue, and between Turangakumu and Te Hāroto.

Public support for retaining the speed limits through these settlements did not meet the required level of support.

Less than 50% of respondents wished to keep lower speed limits on these sections.

