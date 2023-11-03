The special votes have been counted and the final results for Tukituki, Napier, Ikaroa-Rāwhite and Wairarapa are in for 2023.
In Hawke’s Bay, the four electorates were decided by the preliminary count but the special votes did change some of the margins.
Meka Whaitiri, standing for Te Pāti Māori, will not return to Parliament despite the party celebrating its most successful election result in history with six seats.
You can see the latest updates on the special vote count around the country here.
Below are the preliminary numbers and the updated numbers for votes in each electorate.
FINAL COUNTS
Napier Electorate: National Party- Katie Nimon 21,344
Labour Party - Mark Hutchinson 12,474
Green Party - Julienne Dickey 2190
Margin for top two: 8,870 Turnout: 81.37%
Party vote:
National Party 16,670
Labour Party 10,810
ACT New Zealand 4503
Tukituki Electorate: National Party- Catherine Wedd 21,981
Labour Party- Anna Lorck 11,863
Green Party- Nick Ratcliffe 2383
Margin for top two: 10,118 Turnout: 80.91%
Party vote:
National Party 17,165
Labour Party 10,518
ACT New Zealand 5117
Ikaroa-Rāwhiti Electorate: Labour Party- Cushla Tangaere-Manuel 13,678
Te Pati Māori- Meka Whaitiri 10,835
Vision New Zealand- Ata Tuhakaraina 784
Margin for top two: 2843 Turnout: 67.63%
Party vote:
Labour Party 14,703
Te Pāti Māori 6700
Green Party 1792
Wairarapa Electorate: National Party- Mike Butterick 20,313
Labour Party- Kieran McAnulty 17,497
ACT New Zealand- Simon Francis Casey 1,907
Margin for top two: 2,816 Turnout: 82.66%
Party vote:
National Party 17,397
Labour Party 12,223
ACT New Zealand 4752