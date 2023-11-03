The winning electorate candidates in Hawke's Bay, clockwise from upper left- Catherine Wedd for National Party in Tukituki, Mike Butterick for National Party in Wairarapa, Katie Nimon for National Party in Napier and Cushla Tangaere-Manuel for Labour Party in Ikaroa-Rāwhiti. Photos / File

The special votes have been counted and the final results for Tukituki, Napier, Ikaroa-Rāwhite and Wairarapa are in for 2023.

In Hawke’s Bay, the four electorates were decided by the preliminary count but the special votes did change some of the margins.

Meka Whaitiri, standing for Te Pāti Māori, will not return to Parliament despite the party celebrating its most successful election result in history with six seats.

Below are the preliminary numbers and the updated numbers for votes in each electorate.

National's Katie Nimon with husband Jeremy Lawson in Napier on Election night. Photo / Warren Buckland





FINAL COUNTS

Napier Electorate: National Party- Katie Nimon 21,344

Labour Party - Mark Hutchinson 12,474

Green Party - Julienne Dickey 2190

Margin for top two: 8,870 Turnout: 81.37%

Party vote:

National Party 16,670

Labour Party 10,810

ACT New Zealand 4503





Tukituki Electorate: National Party- Catherine Wedd 21,981

Labour Party- Anna Lorck 11,863

Green Party- Nick Ratcliffe 2383

Margin for top two: 10,118 Turnout: 80.91%

Party vote:

National Party 17,165

Labour Party 10,518

ACT New Zealand 5117





Ikaroa-Rāwhiti Electorate: Labour Party- Cushla Tangaere-Manuel 13,678

Te Pati Māori- Meka Whaitiri 10,835

Vision New Zealand- Ata Tuhakaraina 784

Margin for top two: 2843 Turnout: 67.63%

Party vote:

Labour Party 14,703

Te Pāti Māori 6700

Green Party 1792





Wairarapa Electorate: National Party- Mike Butterick 20,313

Labour Party- Kieran McAnulty 17,497

ACT New Zealand- Simon Francis Casey 1,907

Margin for top two: 2,816 Turnout: 82.66%

Party vote:

National Party 17,397

Labour Party 12,223

ACT New Zealand 4752



