Police are investigating three burglaries on consecutive nights. Photo / Paul Taylor

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Spate of rural burglaries near Hastings, police appeal for information

Police are investigating three burglaries on consecutive nights. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police are appealing for information after multiple burglaries in Twyford, near Hastings.

Three break-ins were on consecutive nights from Thursday, October 30 and Saturday, November 1.

“Police believe these incidents may be linked and are seeking any information that could help identify a vehicle of interest or suspicious activity in the area during these times,” a police statement read.

“In particular, we are interested in any footage or sightings near Ormond Rd, Raupare Rd, and Evenden Rd during the early morning hours.”

Police did not say what was taken.