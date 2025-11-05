Advertisement
Spate of rural burglaries near Hastings, police appeal for information

Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read

Police are investigating three burglaries on consecutive nights. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police are appealing for information after multiple burglaries in Twyford, near Hastings.

Three break-ins were on consecutive nights from Thursday, October 30 and Saturday, November 1.

“Police believe these incidents may be linked and are seeking any information that could help identify a vehicle of interest or suspicious activity

