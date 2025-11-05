Spate of rural burglaries near Hastings, police appeal for information

Police are investigating three burglaries on consecutive nights. Photo / Paul Taylor
Police are appealing for information after multiple burglaries in Twyford, near Hastings.
Three break-ins were on consecutive nights from Thursday, October 30 and Saturday, November 1.
“Police believe these incidents may be linked and are seeking any information that could help identify a vehicle of interest or suspicious activityin the area during these times,” a police statement read.
“In particular, we are interested in any footage or sightings near Ormond Rd, Raupare Rd, and Evenden Rd during the early morning hours.”