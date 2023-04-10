Voyager 2022 media awards
date 2023-04-10

Spark retail outlet in Napier hit by early-morning break-in

Hawkes Bay Today
The Spark retail store in Emerson Street Napier has been hit by a possible smash and grab. Photo / Mitchell Hageman

A break-in at a retail outlet in Napier early on Tuesday morning left one door smashed and merchandise strewn over the floor.

A police spokeswoman said Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were notified of an alarm at the Spark Napier store on Emerson St about 1am.

The spokeswoman said it appeared there was a break-in at the storefront and that forensic inquiries were ongoing.

It appeared that display models had been ripped out of security sockets and there were prongs of phone cases spread across the floor.

Spark staff were inside assessing the damage at 8.30am. A security guard stationed at the door said he had been there since about 1am.

He said it looked like someone had smashed through the door with a hammer.

Spark has been approached for comment.


