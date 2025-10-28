Siers thanked former chair Hinewai Ormsby for her hard work and dedication, especially after the cyclone, and also on partnerships with Māori in the region.

Ormsby was first elected chair in 2022, becoming the youngest regional council chair in the country, and had said before the election she would stand again for chair.

New councillor Louise Parsons had also been after the role, telling Hawke’s Bay Today after being elected, she was gunning for it.

“I’m not there to be an ornament. I want to be chair or at least deputy, and I have the capabilities to do it,” Parsons said.

In the end, there was only one nomination and all sitting councillors voted in agreement of Siers’ nomination, bar Maui ke te Raki Māori ward councillor Michelle McIlroy, who abstained.

Sier said having the confidence of the table to lead the council for the next three years meant a lot.

“I’m aware there’s a lot of mahi ahead and I have a care plan to meet the needs of the community.”

The deputy chair is Jerf van Beek.

Ormsby congratulated the duo.

“I’ll have more time now to represent the people of Ahuriri and other projects. I’ll also have time to finish my masters in resource and environmental planning.”

Van Beek said he was pleased to be back for a third term.

With flood protection a key part of the long-term plan, the council would need to have a conversation with the public about how it would be paid for, he said.

The ceremony brought together councillors, staff, mana whenua, whānau and community representatives in a celebration of connection and shared purpose.

Four new councillors joined seven returning members who were formally sworn in by Chief Executive Dr Nic Peet:

• Michelle McIlroy – Māui ki te Raki Constituency*

• Thompson Hokianga – Māui ki te Tonga Constituency

• Di Roadley – Wairoa Constituency

• Jerf van Beek (deputy chair) – Ngaruroro Constituency

• Neil Kirton – Ahuriri/Napier Constituency

• Hinewai Ormsby – Ahuriri/Napier Constituency

• Louise Parsons – Ahuriri/Napier Constituency*

• Jock Mackintosh – Heretaunga/Hastings Constituency

• Sophie Siers (chair) – Heretaunga/Hastings Constituency

• Conrad Waitoa – Heretaunga/Hastings Constituency*

• Tony Kuklinski – Tamatea/Central Hawke’s Bay Constituency*

(* denotes new councillor)

