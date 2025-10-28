Advertisement
Sophie Siers elected new chair of Hawke’s Bay Regional Council

Linda Hall
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
Sophie Siers is the new chair of Hawke's Bay Regional Council.

Sophie Siers has been elected as chair of the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council by her fellow councillors.

In her acceptance speech at the council’s inaugural meeting the Napier Conference Centre on Wednesday, Siers said she had a 50-year vision for Te Matau a Māui, but there was hard work ahead.

