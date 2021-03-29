Sol3 Mio to perform at Black Barn, Hawke's Bay on Friday

Sol3 Mio, from left, Pene Pati, Moses MacKay and Amitai Pati. Photo / Supplied

Talented, funny and polished entertainers Sol3 Mio will be on stage at Black Barn on Friday night as part of their national tour.

The trio, consisting of Samoan-descended brothers Pene and Amitai Pati - both tenors - and their baritone cousin Moses Mackay, will be performing their unique and outstanding repertoire of classics as well as some of their own new material.

Moses said they love playing at Black Barn. "It's an amphitheatre so it reminds us of performing outdoors in Italy," he said.

"It's going to be a heartfelt concert which will show the audience the evolution of Sol3 Mio. We are really looking forward to being together and performing again.

"Pene was in the States when Covid hit and was stuck there. It was a very trying time attempting to create music with the uncertainty of when our next performance would be.

"But we feel so blessed to be able to perform now. Many on our overseas friends are fizzing to perform but they can't."

The tour was postponed after the last Covid community outbreak.

"We were on our last South Island performance in full song when all of a sudden all these alert messages started coming through on people's phones. We had no idea what was going on.

"We hesitated and then when we found out what it was about we just said to the audience we are here for the rest of the night.

"We didn't know when our next performance would be so we sang and sang and did encore after encore. It was incredible."

Moses is also on our televisions at the moment. He's right in the middle of rose ceremonies and cocktail parties on TV One's The Bachelor New Zealand.

While he was limited in what he could say about the programme he did say that he has had incredible feedback.

"I got a message from a mother of two teenage boys, one 13 and the other 16. She said she never watches these shows, however, she watched one and now she makes her teenage sons watch it with her because she says there is no real leadership when it comes to dating. No one talks about it. That made me feel really good."

When Moses was first approached about the show he refused the offer.

"But on further reflection I decided to go in with an open heart and mind and just be myself and that's what I have done."

For now though, he, Pene and Amitai are focussed on their tour and are excited about hitting the road.

Sol3 Mio

Black Barn Vineyards, Black Barn Rd, Havelock North, Hawke's Bay

Friday April 2, 2021

7pm to 10.30pm

Tickets from endeavour.live/event/sol3-mio-tour