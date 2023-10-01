Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Soaked ground to equestrian greatness: Mounted Games Championships debut for Hawke’s Bay teens

Mitchell Hageman
By
4 mins to read
Mounted Games NZ representative sisters Poppy (left) and Lily with Ponies Kevin and Phoenix. Photo / Warren Buckland

Mounted Games NZ representative sisters Poppy (left) and Lily with Ponies Kevin and Phoenix. Photo / Warren Buckland

Three champions, two talented teens, and a crazy pony named Kevin.

That’s what you’ll find on the recently silt-cleared farm on the fringe of Taradale owned by Jack Tarrant and his family.

While there’s still

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today