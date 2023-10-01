Mounted Games NZ representative sisters Poppy (left) and Lily with Ponies Kevin and Phoenix. Photo / Warren Buckland

Three champions, two talented teens, and a crazy pony named Kevin.

That’s what you’ll find on the recently silt-cleared farm on the fringe of Taradale owned by Jack Tarrant and his family.

While there’s still plenty work to do, this sodden ground breeds a special kind of greatness.

Tarrant’s daughters were out on Friday morning, finally practicing again for one of equestrian sport’s most daring endeavours for which they will soon compete on the world stage.

Aged 16 and 18 respectively, Poppy and Lily Tarrant have achieved incredible success and are some of the youngest in this year’s New Zealand team for the Mounted Games World Nations Championships in Stellenbosch, South Africa held in December.

For those unclear on what Mounted Games are, think of any movie scene where the dashing hero has swept the princess up on to their horse or quickly grabbed an item to save the day - and times that by one thousand.

Competitors travel at breakneck speeds on horseback in a series of challenges and races that involve grabbing items, navigating through poles, and jumping through physical hurdles. Often, it involves the competitor hanging on by what seems like a thread.

“It’s a fine line, because you really need a crazy horse but also one that respects you and that you can work with,” Jack Tarrant told Hawke’s Bay Today as his daughters raced through the paddock.

All three Tarrants are title-holder champions of the sport, but the original one to get into it was Lily at about age 8.

Her sister soon followed, and it has since become a family affair, with the group adding to the already impressive lineup of club members in Hawke’s Bay.

“Hawke’s Bay has a really good club and we’ve had a lot of New Zealand representatives out of Hawke’s Bay in age group and at an international level,” Jack Tarrant said, as he also rides in the Veterans Class.

Mounted Games require an incredible amount of skill and concentration. Photo / Warren Buckland

The girls said success in their daring horseback escapades can vary throughout different competitions.

“It depends on the day; you have to be quite mentally tough because a game can go so wrong and then you have to get on and do the next one,” Lily said.

“It’s also quick, both in the middle of the race and in between the two. You have to be good at swapping your mindset,” added Poppy.

They said the riskiest thing was the trust put into the ponies. While Poppy described her riding pony Kevin as ‘crazy’, she knew he could perform under pressure.

“Even though you working as a team you often forget about your pony and have to focus on your own thing.”

Poppy (left) and Lily with dad Jack at their farm in Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

Their advice is to get a horse you trust and to really exude confidence out on the course to get the best results.

Being the first time at the championships, the pair aren’t sure about how cutthroat the competition will be, but Jack said they will be trained by some of the best in the sport.

They can also now regularly get out in their grass to train again.

“It’s nice to get back into it because this whole paddock was ruined and squishy, and we don’t have anywhere else flat to train,” Poppy said.

Off the horse, the pair also compete competitively in hockey.

“Poppy was the captain of the Hawke’s Bay U-16s and Lily played in the U-18′s, and Lily just got named in the Junior Black Sticks development squad last week as well,” Jack Tarrant said.

But for now, there’s no horsing around as they dip, dive and weave their way to equestrian success.

