The Tararua District is not exactly experiencing the lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer. Photo / Leanne Warr

Those wishing for the lazy, hazy days of summer are most likely feeling a bit frustrated with the lack of it over the last few days.

And according to the forecast, it’s not likely to let up in the Tararua District over the next few, either.

In January 2022, the region had a long dry spell, but what followed was a year of almost continual rain.

Tararua Federated Farmers president Sally Dryland says wet weather events caused slipping and damage on many farms. Photo / Leanne Warr

Tararua Federated Farmers president Sally Dryland said last year was extremely wet, with some areas experiencing record annual rainfall.

She said in February last year, wet weather events caused much slipping and infrastructure damage on farms.

“Tracks, dams and fences were damaged, leaving many scrambling to get them fixed [before] the winter.”

Dryland said she thought she had been proactive on her Mangatainoka farm in planting poplar and willow poles in and around spots where water springs were.

“Those springs erode sedimentary soils, making tunnels, and has been something that within Tararua [District], Horizons [Regional Council] have been working with farmers on.

“Last year we had springs pop up, and hillsides slump and slip that had never shown signs of springs.”

Tararua District Council contractors had their hands full dealing with a number of slips, as well as hundreds of potholes around the region due to several weather events throughout the year.

Following the rain last week, a slip on Route 52 forced the temporary closure of the road between Weber and Wimbledon, and the council was closely watching the weather.

Slips were somewhat of a source of frustration for farmers.

Dryland said it was interesting that it took so long to repair a road.

“As a farmer, that’s your main track – you have to get in and get it done.

“You can’t wait for numerous engineers’ reports or specialist equipment. You have to make do with what you’ve got.”

Farmers also had to deal with other issues such as contractors falling behind with harvesting silage, for instance.

Dryland said that normally hay would be made by now, but ideally, they needed three days of light winds and sunshine.

“If you put it in the shed green, it can smoulder and burn your sheds down, as it acts like a compost heap.”

Sheep farmers were also having issues with not being able to get enough shearing done due to the rain, which increased the issue of flystrike.

The wet weather meant those farmers who would normally use the dry season to take a break would have to delay it.

On the positive side, crops were coming away well for those who were able to get them in early.

There was also less of a concern of not being able to feed animals.

Dryland said that farmers were pretty resilient, and the wet weather was something they had to deal with.

“We get on and get it done.”

According to Niwa, the outlook for the next three months shows temperatures are likely to be above average for the Manawatū region and rainfall totals are most likely to be near normal, with an elevated risk for dry spells.

The outlook for Hawke’s Bay was slightly different, with temperatures forecast likely to be near average or above average and rainfall most likely to be above normal.