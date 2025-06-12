“There were so many other great bands ... I’m happy we won as we spent a lot of time practising and clearly it paid off.”

The Bers are Dmitri Thompson, George Kay, Lachlan Harrison, Louis Blair, Seth Winters and Charlie Power (at the front). Photo / Michael Schultz

Power said there was no real meaning behind the band’s name, but there was a story.

“The drummer made a strange noise, and the rhythm guitarist Louis interpreted it to paper. On paper, the drummer’s odd noise was in fact ‘Ber’. We all connected to this name individually and decided we all were The Bers.”

The group hopes to keep playing together after the event.

“We’re looking to perform on some local stages soon, so keep your eyes on our socials for where you can see us next.”

Second place in the band category went to Trolley, also from Havelock North High School.

Trolley, from Havelock North High School, performing at the Hawke's Bay Smokefreerockquest regional final.

The solo-duo winner was Heaps Moore, interpreted by Lily Moore and Thomas Heaps from Havelock North High School.

Moore, who has been entering Rockquest since she was about 12 and writing music since 7, said she is hopeful this year.

“It would be really special for both of us ... to be given the opportunity to officially release our songs,” she said.

Heaps Moore, the solo-duo winner interpreted by Lily Moore and Thomas Heaps from Havelock North High School.

Tori & Eliza, from Napier Girls’ High School, came second in the solo-duo and will also have a shot in the national selection pool.

In the Smokefree Tangata Beats category, regional winners Mana Whenua – a collaboration between Flaxmere College and Tamatea High School – are also advancing to the national selection process.

First and second-placed regional winners qualify for the national selection process.

From there, only 15 acts across New Zealand will be chosen to perform live at the national finals. The finalists will be announced on August 4.

The stakes are high for Havelock North High School, which has won the Hawke’s Bay regionals for the past two years and has a history of national success.

In 2024, The Splinters reached the national final and placed second in the band category. In 2019, the band Arlo Mac, also from HNHS, won the national competition.

Sam Booth, from Smokefreerockquest, says the competition is vital for emerging talent.

“It is the only platform within New Zealand that offers youth an opportunity to present their original music in a safe and professional space which for many is the beginning of their musical journey.”

This year’s Smokefreerockquest national finals will be at Auckland’s ASB Theatre from September 11-13.