A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the 15-metre-by-15-metre home was “well involved” on arrival.

Firefighters spent roughly four hours at the scene.

A recovery team also attended, which the spokeswoman said “assists with things like helping people who have lost all of their belongings”.

Firefighters at the scene on Sunday. Photo / Samantha Fargher

Hato Hone St John confirmed they were notified but did not attend with an ambulance as they were not required.

Napier Fire Station senior station officer Jamie Nichol confirmed a family were inside the home when the fire started.

“They were alerted by a smoke alarm,” he said.

He said none of the residents were injured and the smoke alarms certainly helped.

He said the fire was not being treated as suspicious, and the fire did not spread to any nearby homes.

The badly-damaged house has since been fenced off, and children’s bikes were still visible on the front lawn as of Tuesday.

