Howard Estate advisory board chairman Conrad Wilkshire said the ratio of men and women in the 2026 intake signalled changing times not only at Smedley but also for the farming industry.

“It’s a reflection of the time because actually there were an equal number of women applicants as there were young men, and they have done the work.

“The opportunity for young men hasn’t changed, there is just equal opportunity for young women and its great to see both coming forward.

“They are there on merit; they had a quality application, everybody is on an equal footing, there was no deliberate strategy to be any different from last year.”

Currently there are three women across the junior and senior cadets and Wilkshire said more young women were targeting the primary sector as an achievable career path.

“They have a real hankering for the hill country, and they want the opportunity that Smedley offers.”

The two-year programme combines hands-on experience in sheep, cattle and deer operations with NZQA-accredited agricultural qualifications, delivered in partnership with the Eastern Institute of Technology.

“Rural women have always had a role on the farm, it’s just more recognised now.”

He said the goal was to develop and grow work-ready shepherds who had a curiosity for farming and learning.

“I do think young men bring another perspective, and it’s been part of Smedley’s tradition, and we haven’t lost that, it’s just that the girls are putting their hand up too.”

Chief executive of the Public Trust, Glenys Talivai, said they were committed to honouring Josiah Howard’s legacy by continuing to offer the opportunity to young people with a passion for farming.

“The first female cadet joined the station in 1988. The growing number of young women now entering the programme reflects the increasing visibility of pathways into agri-careers for women, which we’re proud to support.”

In their first year, cadets focus on foundational skills such as fencing, shearing, stock mustering, dog training, horse handling, and operating farm vehicles and equipment.

Wilkshire said they are excited to welcome the 2026 cohort and support them on their learning journey.

2026 first-year cadets:

Riley Appleton, Dannevirke

Trey Castles, Dannevirke

Mark Chambers, Tarata

Nirvana Fairey Foster Auckland

Tayla Fleming, Fielding

Noah Glasgow, New Plymouth

Holly Henricksen, Dannevirke

Cushla Kyle, Hastings

Laura Kelso, Motunau

Jack Laugesen, Elsthorpe

Azy Parkinson, Waipukurau

Nathan Vincent, Whanganui

Victoria Watson, Opotiki

