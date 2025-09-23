Advertisement
Smedley Station 2026 cadet intake has more women than men for first time in training farm’s history

Michaela Gower
Hawkes Bay Today


Smedley Station cadets get hands-on experience with fencing, shearing, stock mustering, dog training, horse handling, and operating farm vehicles and equipment.

For the first time in its history, women cadets will outnumber males in Smedley Station’s first-year cohort in 2026 in a sign of changing times.

The station in Tikokino operates as both a commercial farm and a self-funded training facility, which began in 1931 after farmer Josiah Howard gifted

