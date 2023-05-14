Smashed stores in Pirimai: Two teens fleeing scene arrested nearby

Two people have been arrested after smashing their way into Empire Coffee Roasters on Sunday. Photo / Mitchell Hageman

Two teenagers have been arrested after businesses in the Pirimai shopping complex were hit by vandals who stole a small amount of cash.

Empire Coffee Roasters and the Pirimai Chippy were both broken into early on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the stores at 12.30am.

A police spokesperson said two young men fled on foot, and were located by police close by and arrested.

An Empire Coffee Roasters spokesman told Hawke’s Bay Today the vandals took a small amount of cash and caused damage to property.

“It’s more frustrating than anything,” he said.

“Sunday is one of our big days trading and it’s Mother’s Day which is one of our best days trading of the year, and now we’re here cleaning floors and trying to get things ready for tomorrow.”

John Osborne at the Pirimai Chippy said some of his stock was damaged, as well as his security systems.

An 18-year-old man was charged with burglary, possessing an offensive weapon, and unlawfully possessing cannabis. He was bailed and is due in court on May 18.

A 17-year-old was also arrested.



