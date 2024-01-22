Joytown by Leonard Lambert.

Napier painter Leonard Lambert has unveiled his latest exhibition, Small Wonders, which includes more than 70 painted works that have been over two years in the making.

The exhibition is on display at the Hastings Community Arts Centre, and is an invitation into a world that Lambert has been slowly cultivating and navigating in paint, for close to 50 years.

Lambert, who is equally well known in poetry circles, says in his verse, he kisses the world, or tries.

Her favourite place by Leonard Lambert.

“In my art, I kiss the world goodbye”.

Although he sees his pursuit of beauty as something old-fashioned and humble within the world of current artistic trends, there is much on display to delight in.

Small Wonders traces a quiet, liminal path through the recurring textures, symbols, and muted palettes of dreams and incorporates local scenery. Reminiscent at times of such artists as Paul Klee, Tony Fomison, and the British romantics that centred around Eric Ravilious, the visual language developed and employed by Lambert is very much his own.

Exhibition details