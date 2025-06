It hit at a depth of 36km and could be felt in Hastings.

Hawke’s Bay residents have been hit by a short jolting earthquake on Monday morning.

A preliminary report from Geonet classified the 8.16am quake as a weak 3.8 magnitude quake 20km south of Hastings.

It hit at a depth of 36km and could be felt around the twin cities of Napier and Hastings.