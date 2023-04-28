Temperamental autumn weather has reared its head in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke’s Bay can expect a shower or two this weekend, but it’s looking like the worst of the weather won’t reach the region.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said the weekend would be a taster for a “string of wetter days” early next week, but it was not likely to match the strong wind and rain that’s expected in Auckland and the Coromandel.

“The focus really shifts to the west of the country and Hawke’s Bay kind of dries out,” he said.

A system from the north was bringing wet weather, but it would also bring “plenty of warm air” to the region.

“We’re looking at temperatures just a smidge above average. Overnight temperatures are particularly noticeable as it is going to be quite a lot warmer than you are used to.”

Temperatures over the weekend would sit around 20C to 21C, changing to 16C overnight, he said.

“Be thankful you’re not up in Northland, where there are temperatures of around 19C and 18C.”

Later on, more of the weather action was likely to hit the West Coast and Bay of Plenty, James said.

People all across the North Island are encouraged to check in at morning and night to see the latest MetService updates in relation to any weather warnings.

Unpredictable autumn weather brought the good and the bad to Hawke’s Bay this week.