Muroki performs at the first Slackbarn festival at Black Barn Vineyards in January. Photo / Ryo Nishikawa

Summer music in Hawke’s Bay is heating up, with Slackbarn announcing a stellar line-up for a second year.

The alternative music festival held at Havelock North’s Black Barn Vineyards is bringing five international acts to the Bay, plus a strong line-up of local talent to play on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

American folk singer-songwriter Kate Bollinger will headline Slackbarn at Hawke's Bay's Black Barn Vineyard on Saturday, January 10.

Headlining the festival will be American folk songstress Kate Bollinger, bringing tunes from her critically acclaimed 2024 debut album Songs From a Thousand Frames of Mind.

Joining Bollinger from Australia will be DJs Ninajirachi and Harley Girl, garage rock louts The Grogans and post-punkers Shady Nasty.