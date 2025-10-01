Giving a taste of Kiwi on the line-up will be the ethereal Marlin’s Dreaming, psychedelic stars Nic and Reuben, Hawke’s Bay’s golden-voiced Miakie and Wellington rockers Half/Angel.
Also featuring are DJs Eden Burns, Nice Girl, Dylan Biscuits and A.J. Honeysuckle.
Festival organiser Ben Morgan of the Slack Agency said he has always loved seeing acts at Black Barn’s “most beautiful venue”.
“After Slackbarn one [last year], we wanted to be more exploratory with genres – and adding a second stage allows us to tap into more electronic acts,” he said.
Morgan said the plan with the line-up for Slackbarn 2026 was for punters to see it and go “oh yes, I love them”.
Tickets to the limited-capacity festival are available for purchase now, including shuttle passes to and from Hastings and Napier.