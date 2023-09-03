Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

Six hundred dollars to fly to Auckland and back: Napier candidate fires shot at Air NZ over last-minute flights

Hamish Bidwell
By
3 mins to read
Air New Zealand has reported its second-best ever underlying profit and high airfares have driven revenue. Video / NZ Herald

Six hundred dollars to do a round trip from Napier to Auckland on Air New Zealand is too steep for Labour Party Napier electorate candidate Mark Hutchinson’s liking.

He says he forked that out for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today