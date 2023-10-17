The Upper Tukituki has been battling with self propagating invasive willows growing in its channels and creating shingle ‘islands’ for many years.

The Upper Tukituki Catchment Group is using a $10,000 grant from Tukituki Land Care to undertake a showcase project on a short stretch of the river.

The project aims to address willow and shingle islands, which are redirecting flow, leading to significant erosion and increased silt loads.

The group is keen to involve the community in the project and is inviting those wishing to hear more about it to a site visit on Sunday, October 29, from 3pm to 5pm at 928 Blackburn Road. Speakers will discuss the project, river management, historical imaging and remedial work. A precision drone spraying demonstration will also take place.

“The grant from Tukituki Land Care will enable us to address crucial issues in our catchment”, says Hamish Bibby, Ongaonga farmer and chairman of the Upper Tukituki Catchment Group. “In an effort to engage the local community, we are organising a site visit to discuss our plans to address these issues”.

Members of the Upper Tukituki Catchment Group who are using a grant from Tukituki Land Care to undertake a showcase project.

“The intrusion of willow trees and the formation of shingle islands has diverted the river’s path, causing erosion and disrupting vital habitats”, Bibby says.

The showcase project will focus on nine hectares of invasive willows growing in the channel on a short stretch of the Upper Tukituki River. The issues are similar to those in the Waipawa River and the Ongaonga stream and learnings will be shared across other catchments.

In September, Tukituki Land Care awarded grants to 12 Tukituki sub-catchment groups to fund projects with demonstration value. The grants offer an opportunity to trial something new while gaining valuable knowledge that can be shared and replicated across the region. As part of the Upper Tukituki project, Paul Stuitje has been contracted to project manage this work.

What: Upper Tukituki Catchment community site visit

When: Sunday, October 29 from 3pm to 5pm

Where: 928 Blackburn Road – 4-wheel drive access only. A shuttle will be available between 2.30pm and 3pm from the Bibby Family Church.

This event is on-farm so sturdy footwear is required

For further information, please contact Paul Stuitje on 0276273437