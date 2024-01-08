Sisters bring upbeat and soulful music to small halls

Australian sisters Georgie and Stephanie Fisher. Photo / Sophia Emmerich

After a full year in 2023, the Small Hall Sessions are getting off to a gentle start this year.

Organiser Jamie Macphail says the support given to the sessions by audiences and artists last year was humbling.

“It was such a hard year for so many, and I think the idea of an evening spent away from all the stresses and worries was for many a real tonic, ” Macphail said.

The first tour of the year will be just three nights, beginning on Thursday in the tiny historic Poukawa Hall just 15 minutes south of Hastings. The artists are Sissos, a Berlin-based duo of Australian sisters Georgie and Stephanie Fisher.

Although Georgie has lived in New Zealand previously for a short time and worked with many Kiwi artists over the years, these will be the first shows in the country by this wonderful duo.

Their music is upbeat, feel-good, bluesy and soulful, with polished vocal harmonies shining throughout. The sisters recorded their debut album After All This Time at the iconic Famous Gold Watch Studios in Berlin in 2019.

“Since then, they’ve performed live to thousands of people during their tours across Germany, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, Switzerland, Italy, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the UAE and South Korea. They’re currently working on their second album and we are so thrilled that they have agreed to do these sessions while visiting friends in New Zealand.

“As well as being regarded as exceptional songwriters, singers and guitarists, the sisters are fantastic raconteurs and storytellers, known for their at-times wicked wit!

“There will be beautiful original music, great stories, laughter, and a community gathering on summer evenings — just what the Small Hall Sessions are all about,” Macphail said,

The second concert, in the old Chapel on Mangakuri Station, is an afternoon concert without the bar, but is already sold out, and they will end their tour in the Haumoana Community Hall on Saturday night.

Doors open for the sessions at 6.30pm, with the approximately 90-minute concerts starting at 7.30pm

As usual, there will be simple, wholesome meals available along with the pop-up bar offering local wines, beer, cider, organic juices and soft drinks.

Further details at www.smallhallsessions.co.nz



