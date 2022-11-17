Sir Rod Stewart is set to return to Napier in 2023 for his last show on New Zealand soil. Photo / Supplied

Sir Rod Stewart will perform his last-ever New Zealand show at the famed Mission Estate Winery in Napier in April 2023.

The British rock star will star at a concert at the winery - his third visit to the venue - on Saturday, April 8 alongside special guest Cyndi Lauper.

The pair are the latest in a growing list of superstar artists set to play a Mission Concert next year which already includes Robbie Williams (booked for two shows in November) and Sting (set to play in March).

Stewart, 77, and Lauper will perform at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on April 5 before heading north to Napier to finish their New Zealand tour.

Stewart has played Mission Concerts in Napier twice before - in 2005 and 2012, and a third scheduled concert was cancelled during Covid.

“I’m so excited to return to your heart-stoppingly beautiful country,” he said.

“It’s been far too long since I performed there and I’m eager to celebrate being back with my Kiwi fans on my last major rock tour of New Zealand.

“And, with Cyndi Lauper on board, it’s going to be quite a bash.”

Tickets go on sale next Friday (November 25) at 11am for the Napier show. General admission tickets are $162.

The paddock next to Mission Estate Winery is transformed into a music venue during each Mission Concert with capacity for 25,000 fans.

The Mission Concert, arguably the biggest winery concert in the world, has hosted many of the world’s best musicians over the past three decades and celebrates its 30th anniversary next year.

It has been on hiatus since Sir Elton John played the venue in early 2020, before Covid-19 shut down international music events.

Event director Garry Craft said it would very likely be Sir Rod’s last concert in New Zealand.

“We will be saying farewell to Rod for his final concert because he has announced now he won’t be doing any live tours any longer.

“I expect that this will probably be the last time he will be performing in New Zealand.”

He said that made the concert all the more special.

“Being his third time around as well - he is the only artist to play the Mission three times - just shows his popularity.

“He is looking forward to finally getting back after the stop-start [scheduling] over the past couple of years.”

He said having Lauper playing the same concert was simply “fantastic” and Kiwi artist Jon Stevens would also be performing.

Music lovers can expect to hear Sir Rod’s biggest hits including The First Cut is the Deepest, Maggie May, Every Picture Tells a Story, Do Ya Think I’m Sexy? among others.

Lauper will take to the stage for one hour playing all her most loved songs including Girls Just Want To Have Fun and Time After Time.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Rod Steward and Cyndi Lauper

Where: Forsyth Bar Dunedin, April 5 and Mission Estate Winery Hawkes Bay, April 8

Tickets: Mission Concert Club Members pre-sale: 11am Tuesday, November 22 at missionconcert.co.nz

General sale: 11am Friday, November 25















