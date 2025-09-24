Advertisement
Silver Ferns secure Taini Jamison Trophy with second test win over South Africa

RNZ
Quick Read

Grace Nweke grabs the ball during the first Taini Jamison Trophy test against South Africa. Photo / Photosport

The Silver Ferns have won the Taini Jamison trophy after beating South Africa 70-58 in the second netball test in Napier.

After winning the first test by 26 goals in Auckland, thanks to a 20-8 first-quarter burst, Wednesday night’s game started in complete contrast.

Early on South Africa led 12-6

