Silver Ferns secure Taini Jamison Trophy with second test win over South Africa

The Silver Ferns have won the Taini Jamison trophy after beating South Africa 70-58 in the second netball test in Napier.

After winning the first test by 26 goals in Auckland, thanks to a 20-8 first-quarter burst, Wednesday night’s game started in complete contrast.

Early on South Africa led 12-6 and won the first quarter 15-14 as the home side struggled to find rhythm on attack.

The Silver Ferns finally started to find that connection, with shooter Grace Nweke imploring her feeders to let the ball rip into her.

New Zealand then responded with a 20-13 second quarter to lead 34-28 at halftime.