Silver Fern Railcars’ anniversary marked in Pahiatua

The Silver Fern moving at Pahiatua Railway Station. Video / Steve Carle

Silver Fern Railcars marked their 50th anniversary recently, as they were brought into service on December 14, 1972.

They were a drawcard at the Pahiatua Railcar Society’s Open Day on December 3, where one of the three RM30 transported passengers up and down the railyard.

Silver Fern railcar RM30 took passengers up and down the railyard on the open day, to mark the 50th anniversary of the railcars. Photo / Steve Carle

The society has bought all three Silver Fern railcars and they are being restoredat Pahiatua Railway Station.

“It was a hugely successful day, with rail fans coming from all over New Zealand - from north Auckland to Southland - and there were plenty of them,” said Pahiatua Railcar Society’s president, Don Selby.

“We are viewed as a national organisation.

Passengers at the open day disembark from Standard Railcar RM31 at Pahiatua Railway Station (built in 1938). RM5 (Mahuhu) is to the right, the sole surviving member of the six Wairarapa class railcars. Photo / Steve Carle

“They came because we succeeded in putting together a credible organisation, looking after railcars. We are the only group in New Zealand that does. The Open Day took three months of planning by a group of 10-15 people who put in a lot of work. Every time we run on the main line, there’s a screed of paperwork to do for compliance, and Health and Safety are carefully monitored.

“We were worried about being short of parking, so we organised an overflow across the road. Kairanga Lions club donated their time for traffic management.

“The operation saw two railcars running, which proved to be a winning formula because something appeared to be happening all the time. Every trip on the main line on Standard Class railcar RM31 was booked out with six trips from Pahiatua to Mangatainoka and then Konini and return, while one of the three Silver Ferns ran trips in the railyard.

The driver's view of the controls for the sole surviving Wairarapa class railcar, RM5.

“Gazebos were used for refreshments, ticket and souvenir sales as well as a barbecue. The parking area was full and many people stayed all day, able to move on to see the Explore Christmas entertainment and Christmas parade after 3pm.

“Prior to the open day, membership of the society stood at 110, it has now swelled to 120, attracting one former locomotive driver from Whangarei to join,” Selby said. Coming up are trips from New Plymouth and Manawatū Gorge, and Art Deco week in Napier.



