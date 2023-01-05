Central Hawke’s Bay District Council staff erecting temporary signage at the Te Paraehi Beach freedom campsite ahead of the holiday season.

At a hui in Pōrangahau in March of 2022, members of the Pōrangahau community formed a group to resolve some of the problems experienced at the Te Paerahi Freedom Camp and Te Paerahi/Pōrangahau Beach last Christmas holidays.

Over the past 10 months, the group has met with the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council, aiming to avoid similar issues this holiday season.

Some of the mitigation so far includes improving the fencing which encompasses the camping ground, especially where there is no longer fencing at all, including the access to the beach.

The council repaired the fences in October to allow walking access only, which will stop damage to the sand dunes caused by vehicles, increase safety and stop people from camping in the dunes, including digging holes for toilets and leaving rubbish.

Fencing off the sand dunes along the beach frontage is being negotiated with the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.

Wilding pine trees in the camp and dunes have been addressed in the short term by trimming and pruning and removing dangerous limbs.

Long-term it is hoped to remove all the pine trees in the camp and dunes and replace them with appropriate natives.

Temporary signage is now in place giving guidance to campers and visitors and the council has obtained funding to employ two beach ambassadors to patrol Central Hawke’s Bay beaches over the holiday period.

In addition, sites in the Te Paerahi Freedom Camp have now been marked out for the first time. This should limit over-populating of the camp.

Speed signs have also been erected in the area, advising a 30km speed limit with a 20km courtesy zone along the entire beach and the residential roads.