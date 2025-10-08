Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the sale reflects the council’s priority to increase the availability of all types of housing and implement its Future Development and Medium Density Housing strategies.

“This is a significant opportunity to create a development that is a showcase of a quality medium-density housing development that’s fantastic to live in, and located on appropriately zoned land that does not encroach on valuable growing soils.”

In a statement on its social media page, Pottery Havelock North chairwoman Tania Beattie said they were grateful to the council for making the hall available to them after a fire at their building in Keirunga Gardens several years ago.

“We always knew our occupation was not long-term, given that the land was not a reserve.”

She said as this was a first step in a long process, they had time to look for another site and their first preference would be on a council reserve as “we are, after all, a community facility run by volunteers”.

Havelock North Scouts could not be reached for comment.

A council spokesperson said it was not uncommon for it to sell land, and it depended on the council’s and the wider community’s circumstances and priorities.

“The most recent land sale was in Flaxmere to support a range of housing developments.”

As the land was on the public market, the council wouldn’t disclose its value to ensure the sale was competitive.

Developers would need to build high-quality homes that use land efficiently on the site, council said.

A decision on how the proceeds from the sale would be used had not yet been made.

Council has been meeting directly with affected parties to discuss options.

Hastings-Havelock North General Ward candidates have their say

Nick Ratcliffe: Although he’s not familiar with this specific case, he is generally in favour of keeping public assets in public hands, where they provide a public good.

Steve Gibson: Pushing through a sale of community-serving land so close to an election “smells like another council-preferred contractor deal”.

Yvonne Lorkin: She was unaware of the case and process behind any proposition to sell the land. “But personally, it saddens me to see our community group spaces, historic community group spaces at that, being sold.”

Jacqueline Supra: Decisions like this should wait until after the election. “The incoming council, chosen by the community, should decide on matters that shape Havelock North’s future.”

Lucie-Jane McElwee: “It should be left to the new council to decide whether or not to sell at a time, after public consultation, when property and land prices are not at these stagnant levels”.

Darrin Wilson questions why the council would sell an asset that brings them an income. “The sale will not be beneficial to the council, it will be consumed in the half a billion dollars they owe. It’s not like it’s going to clear any debt.”

Simon Nixon said if successful, it will release funds to HDC and reduce urban spread, though community groups may need help relocating. “It would also help offset the significant cost incurred when the planned water pumping operations on Karanema Dr were relocated to the fire station site, at the request of Bennelong Place residents.”

Debbie Ward said to accommodate urban growth, and provide affordable housing options, decisions like this were necessary.

Sayeed Ahmed, John Bennett, Michael Fowler, Gus Freeman, Bernard Hickey, Rizwaana Latiff, Rion Roben, Ross Callum and Kevin Watkins did not respond before deadline.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.