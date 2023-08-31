Shrooms on parade: Napier gets an early taste of popular lights festival

Brightly coloured mushrooms will light up Napier's Marine Parade this weekend. Photo / Charlotte Anderson

Mushrooms have been getting a bit of a bad rap lately, but rest assured, the ones that Napier will get a taste of this weekend will only cause delight and wonder.

From September 1 to 3, the upper lawn of Napier’s Sound Shell on Marine Parade will come alive with vibrant, brightly lit mushrooms.

It’s an art installation teasing the popular Walk of Wonders exhibit held at Black Barn in Havelock North later this month.

“We’re excited to share a sneak peek of what Walk of Wonders has in store,” Walk of Wonders creative director Anthony van Dorsten said.

The event also serves a dual purpose, with organisers wanting to provide a free opportunity for those in the community who may have struggled over the past couple of months.

“It’s not just a preview; it’s our way of giving back to the community that has supported us,” Van Dorsten said.

“We understand the challenges families face with the rising costs of living, and this is our gesture to spread a bit of joy.”

Walk of Wonders has been a hit with Hawke’s Bay locals and visitors for a number of years now. It includes immersive light art, performances, music and storytelling.

Van Dorsten previously told Hawke’s Bay Today the event’s goal was to inspire people, as well as to “give artists a platform to build big things that break people out of the mundane”.

As part of the excitement, Napier City Council (NCC) will also be offering a giveaway, presenting the opportunity for one lucky participant to secure a free family pass to Walk of Wonders.

People can follow NCC and Walk of Wonders on Facebook and Instagram to be in to win.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone to this magical experience,” Van Dorsten said.

“This is a small taste of the enchantment that awaits at Walk of Wonders.”