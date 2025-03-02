Showgrounds transformed for a week as Horse of the Year rides into Hastings

Dressage Horse of the Year Don Vito MH and Wendi Williamson are back to defend their title at the 2025 Defender Horse of the Year Show. Photo / Michelle Clarke Photography

Hawke’s Bay will become the heart of all things equestrian this week with the Defender Horse of the Year Show being held in Hastings.

The Tomoana Showgrounds is where the most prestigious of New Zealand’s equestrian trophies is decided, meaning New Zealand’s best onshore-based combinations will be there.

HOY encompasses 16 disciplines, from showjumping to mounted games, dressage to eventing, showing to side saddle and more, all vying for their slice of the $250,000 prize pool. Horse and riders travel from all over New Zealand to compete.

The jewel in the crown of this popular event is the Olympic Cup for the showjumper of the year, which was first presented in 1953 to the late Peter Holden.

Last year, Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) took the quinella with Waitangi Skynet and Benrose Stellar, so the question on everyone’s lips is whether she can do that again on Saturday afternoon.