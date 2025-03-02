Advertisement
Showgrounds transformed for a week as Horse of the Year rides into Hastings

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

Dressage Horse of the Year Don Vito MH and Wendi Williamson are back to defend their title at the 2025 Defender Horse of the Year Show. Photo / Michelle Clarke Photography

Hawke’s Bay will become the heart of all things equestrian this week with the Defender Horse of the Year Show being held in Hastings.

The Tomoana Showgrounds is where the most prestigious of New Zealand’s equestrian trophies is decided, meaning New Zealand’s best onshore-based combinations will be there.

HOY encompasses 16 disciplines, from showjumping to mounted games, dressage to eventing, showing to side saddle and more, all vying for their slice of the $250,000 prize pool. Horse and riders travel from all over New Zealand to compete.

The jewel in the crown of this popular event is the Olympic Cup for the showjumper of the year, which was first presented in 1953 to the late Peter Holden.

Last year, Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) took the quinella with Waitangi Skynet and Benrose Stellar, so the question on everyone’s lips is whether she can do that again on Saturday afternoon.

It is a star-stacked field, though, with plenty of talent, including the likes of Vicki Wilson (Hawke’s Bay) aboard Millionaire VWNZ, Julie Davey (Hastings) on LT Holst Freda, Logan Massie (Dannevirke) with Bravado Ego Z, Laura Inkster (Clevedon) aboard Rodrigo MVNZ and others who will be keen to pop their hands up and lay claim to the $20,000 first prize.

Palmerston North equestrienne Sophie Scott will be hoping to produce back-to-back wins in the prestigious Olympic Cup at the Defender Horse of the Year Show which gets under way on Tuesday. Photo / Michelle Clarke Photography
For the first time the internationally ranked eventing covers the Defender CCI2*-S, CCI3*-S and CCI4*-S classes with the Tōmoana Showgrounds grinding to a halt for Sunday’s thrilling cross country.

The Dressage Horse of the Year will also be crowned on Sunday afternoon, culminating with the always graceful Harrison Lane Grand Prix Musical Freestyle. Can defending champion Wendi Williamson (Waimauku) and Don Vito MH go back-to-back?

Just as important as the competition side of HOY is the hospitality and shopping — with plenty to choose from in both.

Competition gets under way on Tuesday and runs through to Sunday afternoon. Tickets for prime viewing of the top showjumping and eventing cross country, parties and general admission can be found through the website — hoy.kiwi.

WHAT: Defender Horse of the Year Show

WHEN: Tuesday to Sunday.

WHERE: Tōmoana Showgrounds, Kenilworth Rd, Hastings MORE INFO AND TICKETS: hoy.kiwi.

* This article is provided courtesy of Horse of the Year

