Showers then frosts: Chill to leave Hawke’s Bay - only to return

New growth in an orchard near Hastings heralds spring's proximity. Photo / Paul Taylor

The bitter cold of last week will abate on Monday and Tuesday - only to return later this week.

MetService meteorologist Juliane Bergdolt said a front coming for the North Island will bring cloud across the region about midday on Monday, which will also bring showers “all the way to the coast”.

She said early week overnight lows should hover around the 9C mark for Napier.

“This means there will not be nearly as much cooling overnight, and you shouldn’t see the frosts and snow you’ve seen this past week,” Bergdolt said.

However, on Tuesday, the cloud is set to disappear in the morning, and fine weather is poised to return.

“By the middle and end of the week, you’ll likely see frosty mornings return, with overnight lows forecast at about 1C in Napier. This means weather from Tuesday this week will be mostly fine.”

Southern Hawke’s Bay also looks set for fine weather for most of the week, with highs between 15-18C from Tuesday until Saturday.

Wairoa was predicted to have similar temperatures, but could expect isolated showers on Wednesday and Thursday.