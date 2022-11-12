There were no obvious signs of incident at Bar 2013 in Hastings on Sunday morning. Photo / NZME

Police are appealing for information after a shotgun round was fired at the

entrance of a Hastings bar last night, narrowly missing people inside.

The incident happened at Bar 2013 on Karamu Rd South, about 1.40am. Detective Sergeant Kate Hyde said they believed the shot was fired from a passing car.

"The bar was busy with patrons at the time and it's by pure chance nobody

was seriously injured.

"Some of the shot from the round went into the garden bar area."

Police evacuated the popular Hastings bar overnight descended with a witness telling Hawke's Bay Today officers had said it was due to reports of a shooting.

By mid-morning pn Sunday, there was no indication of anything out of the ordinary at the site. There was no sign of police presence, though a spokesman did say a scene guard had been stationed overnight.

Investigations were ongoing with those who witnessed anything urged to get in contact with police using the 105 line.