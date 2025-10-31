Shot on location: ‘Visceral’ Hawke’s Bay thriller hits cinemas

“And it’s been an awesome experience. The support from the community has been amazing”.
He said a large number of local businesses and individuals contributed, and local actors and crew all jumped behind the work straight away.
“Location-wise, Patoka [50 minutes west of Napier & Hastings] also provided a beautifully isolated environment for the cast and crew to explore, and the vastness of the landscapes and eeriness of the forest translates directly into the film.”
Betty said he’d relished returning to the front of the camera as well as throwing his energies into producing the film behind the scenes.
“Jim’s a complex, multilayered character, similar to the roles played by Guy Pearce in Memento and Leonardo DiCaprio in Shutter Island.
The tension, discomfort and anticipation throughout is masterfully enhanced by young Hastings composer Halo Siloata, brought into the project and mentored throughout by both Cleary and Betty.
“Halo’s done an amazing job at capturing the visceral elements in the work, in setting the mood and allowing the audience to react to key moments”, Cleary said.
The film’s one of several screen projects involving features, shorts, documentaries and television series that industry veterans Cleary and Betty are currently working on.
Screenings begin at Focal Point in Havelock North, November 6–12, with a special Q&A screening at Napier’s MTG Century Theatre on November 15.
For further dates and details see whatliesbetweenfilm.com.