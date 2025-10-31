Shot on location: ‘Visceral’ Hawke’s Bay thriller hits cinemas

Shot almost entirely in a remote cottage on a Patoka forest block, What Lies Between is an psychological thriller crafted by Hastings-based writer and director James Cleary.

A Hawke’s Bay shot and locally-produced feature film, What Lies Between, rolls on to the big screen this month.

Shot almost entirely in a remote cottage on a Patoka forest block, the eerie psychological thriller was crafted by Hastings-based writer and director James Cleary.

With a “mesmerisingly sinister” original soundtrack written by local composer Halo Siloata, it enlisted a Hawke’s Bay film crew, with local actors Daniel Betty (Jim) and Ruth Strong (Jess) in the lead roles, supported by screen legends Peter Elliott and Liesha Ward Knox.

It follows Jim, a writer intent on finishing his novel, who retreats to a remote cottage away from the city of memories. However, he rapidly realises his new environment isn’t as unfamiliar as he first thought.

Cleary said he was always determined to shoot his debut feature film in Hawke’s Bay.