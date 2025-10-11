“Over the last couple of years, our council has gone off on little tangents and we really haven’t taken the people with us, or the people aren’t interested in coming because it’s not what they want.

“We’ve been struggling with post-Covid, post-cyclone [issues] and the cost of living and we just sort of carried on and lost the people.”

He said in his first term as mayor, he wanted to start resetting the council and getting back to basics, looking at what’s important.

“I’ve campaigned on these things. That might mean putting some things on hold, cancelling some, looking at things that are annoying the hell out of our community, like judder bars, to see if they are doing the job they are supposed to.”

He thanked the community for supporting him and the people who helped during his campaign.

“Especially my family and the retiring councillors who have given their heart and soul to the community.

“To Kirsten, who has lived and breathed for the community for 12 years and done some absolutely awesome stuff, thank you. I have learned a lot from you and I wish you the very best for the future.”

Wise said this morning that elections are always a reflection of the community’s mood at a particular time.

“I think people are feeling the pressure of ongoing challenges – from the economy to recovery from recent events – and sometimes that naturally leads to a desire for change. I completely respect that. Democracy is about choice and the people of Napier have made theirs,” she said.

“Of course, it’s disappointing – I’ve poured my heart and soul into this role and into our city. But I also feel an enormous sense of pride in what we’ve achieved together over the past six years as mayor. It’s been an incredible privilege to serve as mayor and to work alongside such dedicated people in our community and at council.”

She was taking time to rest and reflect and to spend more time with her family and friends.

With roughly 85% of the vote counted on Saturday, McGrath had 8781 votes, Wise had 5508 and Nigel Simpson was third with 3332.

Progress results include votes received up until Friday evening.

They do not include special votes or votes received Saturday.

Preliminary results will be announced on Monday. They include votes received Saturday, but special votes are still not included.

Final results and official results include all votes, including special votes. They will be released by Friday October 17.

The council table for 2025 will include new faces Roger Brownlie, who has topped the Ahuriri Ward, Craig Morley in Napier Central and Māori ward councillors Shyann Raihania and Whare Isaac-Sharland.

Juliet Greig lost her seat, the only re-standing councillor in Napier to do so.

Mayoralty votes

MCGRATH, Richard 8781

WISE, Kirsten (Independent) 5508

SIMPSON, Nigel (Independent) 3332

Ahuriri General Ward (3 vacancies)

BROWNLIE, Roger (Independent) 2992

PRICE, Keith (Independent) 2483

CROWN, Sally (Experienced, Strong, Grounded) 2100

BRADLEY, Iain (ACT Local: Real Change. Lower Rates.) 1969 BURNSIDE, Louise (Independent) 1656

GOODCHILD, Karl (Lower Rates) 1553

JOHANSSON, Lyndal (Independent, fresh voice) 1429

GREIG, Juliet 1213 NEWPORT, Ben (Independent) 970

Napier Central General Ward (3 vacancies)

MCGRATH, Richard (Withdrawn)

MAWSON, Greg “Grego” (Working with you, for you) 2592

MORLEY, Craig (Get back to basics) 2065

LAWRENCE, Te Kira (Independent) 1663

LEPAIO, Taiatini (Independent) 1132

Taradale General Ward (3 vacancies)

TAYLOR, Graeme (Independent) 3940

CHRYSTAL, Ronda (Independent) 3686

SIMPSON, Nigel (Independent) 3303

CORNISH, Terry 2689

Te Whanga Māori Ward (2 vacancies)

RAIHANIA, Shyann 812

ISAAC-SHARLAND, Whare 589

LEONARD, Kirk Kia-maia 430

Māori Ward Poll - Napier CC (1 vacancy)

VOTE TO REMOVE THE MĀORI WARD 10,067

VOTE TO KEEP THE MĀORI WARD 7162

– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.