Shining a light on Hawke's Bay's spectacular night sky

Looking east and looking good, the Milky Way and all - the view from Wakarara. Photo / Paul Taylor

Some might see it as Hawke's Bay's hidden secret – photographers and the astronomy-inclined see it as an opportunity.

Thus it was that was that Hawke's Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor ventured into the region's night-time wilderness at the weekend, looked into the sky, and it all clicked.

The result was one of the spectacular images available as the night-sky view nears its best, autumn and winter, in the Southern Hemisphere.

Taylor was looking to the east in the area of Wakarara Rd in the foothills of the Ruahine Ranges, and said later: "It's not a secret ... all photogs know about the clear night skies."

It was of particular interest to Graham Palmer, who has embarked on the Maraekakaho Dark Sky Project and is preparing a submission to the Hastings District Council long-term plan aimed at getting people to understand "the value and beauty of our amazing night sky" and protect its qualities as a Dark Sky reserve or sanctuary.

On the Bortle Scale – where maximum 9 represents just about nil night sky view, as in the World's biggest and most pollution-prone cities, and 1 represents no obstructions and distractions at all – the area rates about 2 or 3, Palmer says.

Noted stargazer and Napier Holt Planetarium director Gary Sparks said that thanks to its geographical isolation, New Zealand is regarded as affording some of the best night-sky views in the World - particularly of the Milky Way.

Always present is the Southern Cross, which can be seen in the image from the weekend.

The Hawke's Bay Astronomy Society, which has more than 100 members, with about 30-40 at most monthly meetings, is nearing the end of its Pukerangi project, stretching back more than a decade.

Destined for use by members, and on remote, private land west of Napier, it has three telescopes, a roll-back roof, and is now "an observatory", the society announced recently.,

The most prominent dark-sky recognition is that of Aoraki Mackenzie, a 4300 square kilometres area in the South Island declared an International Dark Sky Reserve in 2012, the largest of its kind in the World and now with Gold Star status recognising that it has almost zero night-time light pollution.

Aotea Great Barrier Island, in the outer Hauraki Gulf, is recognised as a Dark Sky Sanctuary, with a reputation as being unique for the view when so close to a major city - 93km from the heart of Auckland.

Similar status is being sought in southern Wairarapa, and a popular stop for stargazers is the Norwegian Stonehenge near Carterton.