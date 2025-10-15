Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Shear Kiwi grit and ingenuity locks in new shearing stand for Hawke’s Bay Show

Doug Laing
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Great Raihania Shears convenor and Flaxmere shearing contractor Colin Watson Paul, with the new six-stand shearing board being built for the Hawke's Bay Show. Photo / Doug Laing

Great Raihania Shears convenor and Flaxmere shearing contractor Colin Watson Paul, with the new six-stand shearing board being built for the Hawke's Bay Show. Photo / Doug Laing

A huge chunk of Kiwi grit, ingenuity and determination has come together to build a new six-stand shearing stage for the Hawke’s Bay A and P Show’s Great Raihania Shears next week.

Shears convenor and Flaxmere shearing contractor Colin Watson Paul, who revived shearing competition at , said there was “zero in the bank”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save