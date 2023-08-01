Shane Forster from Shaneos Bake House in Hastings with his Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Award bronze-winning mince and gravy pie. Photo / Paul Taylor

Shane Forster from Shaneos Bake House in Hastings with his Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Award bronze-winning mince and gravy pie. Photo / Paul Taylor

A mince and gravy pie produced at a Hastings bakery has been recognised nationally at the Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards 2023.

Shane Forster from Shaneos Bake House was awarded the bronze award in the mince and gravy pie category.

Forster was the brains behind Greenmeadows New World’s potato top pie that took out the Supreme award for the best pie in the country in 2015.

“I went out on my own and yeah, here we are,” Forster said.

Entrants are judged on the pastry, flavour profile and mince.

He said his secret was getting the balance of the pie flavours right.

“I tend to have a bit more of a salty palate myself, but I try and cut that back so it is more appealing for everyone. It is in the pastry as well, having a good quality pastry flour.”