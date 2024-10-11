Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

‘Shaky start’ for Hastings to Napier railway line: Michael Fowler

Hawkes Bay Today
7 mins to read
Brogden & Co. Photo / Michael Fowler Collection

Brogden & Co. Photo / Michael Fowler Collection

Michael Fowler is a Hawke’s Bay writer and historian mfhistory@gmail.com

OPINION

A representative from the Hawke’s Bay Times reported with some amusement that on October 12, 1874, around 3pm, during a gale in Hastings, several gentlemen “engaged in a wild chase after fugitive hats, which in some instances were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today