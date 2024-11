One person was critically injured in the crash near Tangoio. Photo / File

One person is in a critical condition on Monday morning after a crash on a highway north of Napier on Sunday.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2, near White Pine Bush, Tangoio, about 6.20pm.

At the time, motorists were asked to avoid travelling the route, as the road was closed while the Serious Crash Unit were at the scene.

A police spokesperson said one person had critical injuries after the crash and remained in hospital as of 7am Monday.