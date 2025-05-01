Advertisement
SH2 lane blocked near Napier after expressway crash

Emergency services are at a crash scene near Taradale. Photo / NZTA

A SH2 crash has blocked the southbound lane near the Meeanee Rd on-ramp, near Taradale.

The incident was reported about 5.15pm.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said to expect delays and follow the directions by emergency services on-site.

