Several injured on Sunday night following serious Hastings crash

One person was left in a serious condition and several others were injured following a crash in Hastings on Sunday night.
A St John spokesperson said St John was called at 6.08pm to a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Maraekakaho Rd and Orchard Rd in Camberley, Hastings.
They transported one person in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition to Hawke's Bay Hospital.
They also treated three patients in a minor condition on the scene.
A police spokeswoman said the incident involved two cars.
The police spokeswoman said the road had been cleared by about 7pm.
MORE TO COME