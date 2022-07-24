Several injured on Sunday night following serious Hastings crash

One person was left in a serious condition and several others were injured following a two-car crash in Hastings on Sunday night. Photo / NZME

One person was left in a serious condition and several others were injured following a crash in Hastings on Sunday night.

A St John spokesperson said St John was called at 6.08pm to a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Maraekakaho Rd and Orchard Rd in Camberley, Hastings.

They transported one person in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

They also treated three patients in a minor condition on the scene.

A police spokeswoman said the incident involved two cars.

The police spokeswoman said the road had been cleared by about 7pm.

