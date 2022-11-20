Sevens returns to Hawke’s Bay

Noa Laisenia, pictured during the Hawke's Bay v Manawatū Bowl semi-final. Photo / Paul Taylor

A team from Whanganui won the first Hawke’s Bay Duavata Pasifika Men’s Sevens tournament on Saturday at Whitmore Park, Napier.

Ngamatapouri beat Havelock North in the final and also fielded Player of the Tournament for Alekesio Vakarorogo, from Taveuni, the award being presented by New Zealand Sevens assistant coach and former star player, Tomasi Cama Jnr.

Rotorua Fijians beat MAC in the Plate final, and host side Hawke’s Bay Fijians beat Manawatū Fijians in the Bowl final.

Teams comprised mainly Fijian players or players who have Fijian partners.

The tournament was run by the Hawke’s Bay Fijians Sports Club, which intends to stage the event annually.

The 40th anniversary Paladin Hawke’s Bay Sevens will be held in Waipukurau on February 18, having been cancelled last February because of the Covid alert. It was won 12 months earlier by Fijian side Auckland Nadi Blues.