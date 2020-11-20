Seven Hawke's Bay homes in regional House of the Year competition

This Waipawa home by Versatile Buildings Hawke's Bay is competing for the Builder's Own Home Award. Photo / Supplied

Seven Hawke's Bay houses are up for the Master Builders East Coast / Manawatu / Whanganui House of the Year competition.

The competition recognises the best in residential building and is split into two parts.

There are firstly various regional competitions with 363 entries from around the country this year.

After the regional winners are announced up to 100 properties will reach Top 100 status and go through to a second round of judging for the national competition in December.

At the regional competition this year there are seven local homes in the awards.

Versatile Buildings Hawke's Bay is also competing for the GIB Show Home award. Photo / Supplied

Versatile Buildings Hawke's Bay have submitted two houses to the competition.

They have entered a Waipawa home for the Builder's Own Home award and a Taradale show home for the GIB Show Home Award.

Different products were used on each house. Their own home has rough sawn vertical cedar, Spanish black bricks and the "striking" Espan roof.

The show home has blonde cedar and Oblique weatherboard as well as an Espan roof.

"We wanted to enter the homes to show what Versatile can do as many people think we only build garages. We have a huge range of plans to suit every budget," sales assistant Caroline Short said.

"We feel that both homes with their raking ceilings and the use of skylights offer spacious modern living."

Design Builders (HB) Limited is competing in the New Home $450,000 - $600,000 category with this Hastings home. Photo / Supplied

They are also competing in the Carters New Home $1 million - $1.5 million category with this Napier home. Photo / Supplied

Design Builders (HB) Limited has also entered two homes: a Napier house competing in the Carters New Home $1m-$1.5m category and a Hastings home competing in the New Home $450,000-$600,000 category.

A spokesperson for the company said both homes were similar in that they are forever homes designed by the clients.

For the Napier home the clients took what they loved about their bach with a modern twist.

"We entered this home as they used unique materials to bring the Kiwi bach dream to life with a modern twist.

"As a company we go through our homes and see which homes may fit the judges' requirements for the year.

"This home stands out because it modernises the Kiwi bach and uses unique materials whilst still sitting nicely into the surrounding area."

The second home "cottage charm" was a partnership with their client Simon Clarkson architecture and Design Builders.

"It's a beautifully finished home with cottage feel, yet modern and close to town.

"This home stands out as you get a lot of value for the price category it is entered in; it has been cleverly designed to incorporate stunning features and outstanding quality whilst being affordable."

About 30 sub contractors worked on each home.

Ainsworth & Collinson Limited is competing in the the Carters New Home $1 million - $1.5 million category with this Napier home. Photo / Supplied

Ainsworth & Collinson Limited is also competing in the Carters New Home $1m- $1.5m category with a home in Napier.

Hawke's Bay Construction Company Limited is competing in the Renovation Award $500,000-$1m category with a Napier house and Welch Builders & Construction and Ehaus Hawke's Bay are competing for the GIB Show Home award with a home in Havelock North.

Hawke's Bay Construction Company Limited in the Renovation Award $500,000 - $1 million category with this home in Napier. Photo / Supplied

Welch Builders & Construction and Ehaus Hawke's Bay are competing for the GIB Show Home award with this home in Havelock North. Photo / Supplied

The seven homes are a reflection of the hard work and high-quality building in the region, says Master Builders Hawke's Bay president Chris Flude.

"There's a lot of hard work and people doing good things around the region.

"We have a high-quality membership of people producing great results and it's great to be able to have the opportunity to showcase some of these in House of the Year."

He sees the awards being online this year as an opportunity for people who wouldn't normally be able to attend to watch the awards and see the homes.

The East Coast / Manawatu / Whanganui House of the Year awards will go live on November 27.