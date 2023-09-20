Photo / File / Bevan Conley

Fire brigades from across Hawke’s Bay have been joined by a helicopter to fight a grass fire that has been burning near Otane in Central Hawke’s Bay since midday.

Otane, Waipukurau, Elsthorpe and Tikokino volunteer fire brigades and tankers have been joined by the Tamatea Rural Fire Service, and Hastings and Napier brigades.

A spokesperson for FENZ said the situation was ongoing, with extra brigades called to shore up a shortage of firefighters available to some of the CHB brigades.

At this stage FENZ says there are no road closures or warnings to the public regarding this incident.