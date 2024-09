It is understood a rescue helicopter has also been deployed.

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-car crash near Ongaonga, in Central Hawke’s Bay.

Police, fire and Hato Hone St John were notified of the motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Ongaonga Rd and Plantation Rd about 3.15pm.

